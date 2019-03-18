Saudi King allegedly devoid Mohammed bin Salman of some authority

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman has been divested of a couple of his financial and economic authority, The Guardian has reported. The throne inheritor did not turn up for some high-profile ministerial and diplomatic meetings in the Kingdom, over the last fortnight.

The impediment to Crown Prince’s responsibilities, if only briefly, is apparently disclosed to a group of senior ministers by his father, King Salman.

The leap in the House of Saud has not been declared publicly, but according to the Guardian, one of the king’s close advisers, Musaed al-Aiban, who was recently appointed as national security adviser, will colloquially supervise investment decisions in lieu of the King.

The father-son relationship, allegedly, turned sour after the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul’s Saudi consulate. The CIA concluded Mohammed bin Salman’s involvement in the killing, which provoked international uproar against the Crown Prince.

Moreover, the Saudi-led coalition’s role in the Yemen war has stirred up tension in the Saudi royal court.

Saudi King Salman is, apparently, irked by his son’s absence from the important cabinet meeting held recently, during which many crucial challenges facing the Kingdom were discussed.

According to the Guardian, several concerns over plunging investments into Saudi Arabia were brought to the table. The King ordered for his prior approval for major future financial decisions.

Apart from Khashoggi’s murder and deadly war on Yemen, Saudi Arabia is also facing international backlash over human rights abuses of critics and political detainees, including a dual American-Saudi citizen, Walid Fitaihi, who has been detained without charges.

The tensions between the elderly King and his son further escalated after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman revealed two important decisions, while King Salman left for an official visit to Egypt.

First being the appointment of Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan as Saudi ambassador to the United States, and secondly the promotion of his brother, Khalid bin Salman, to the ministry of defence, without seeking the king’s consent.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman did not receive the King at the airport upon his return to Saudi Arabia from Egypt, according to the protocols.

Further, the declarations to implement the changes were signed by the Saudi Crown Prince in his role as “deputy king,” which was a rare act.

The Saudi embassy in Washington did not respond to Guardian’s requests for comment.